Infantino: Qatar ‘not paradise’ but World Cup seeing changes

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledges all is “not paradise” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup but he is touting changes to labor laws in the tiny Persian Gulf nation ahead of the tournament draw. The commitment by Qatar to spend on stadiums, hotels and transport infrastructure has not always been matched by the need to protect laborers from being exploited by abusive employers scrimping on pay, violating their rights and not providing safe working conditions. But Infantino says “the legacy in terms of human rights, workers’ rights is, and has been, reached already before the World Cup.