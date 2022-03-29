Everton announces $130M+ losses for 3rd straight year

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Premier League club Everton has announced losses of more than 100 million pounds ($130 million) for the third straight year. Figures released by the club showed a deficit of 120.9 million pounds ($158 million) for the year ending June 2021 after another season affected by the coronavirus pandemic. That followed losses of 111.8 million pounds ($146 million) and 139.8 million pounds ($183 million) for the previous two seasons. Everton says 170 million pounds of its overall losses over the last three seasons can be attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.