Eriksen scores on emotional return to Parken Stadium

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Christian Eriksen has marked his emotional return to Parken Stadium with a brilliant goal as the playmaker captained Denmark to a 3-0 win over Serbia on the same ground in Copenhagen where he suffered a cardiac arrest nine months ago. It was the playmaker’s first appearance at Parken since his near-fatal collapse there during a match against Finland at the European Championship. He was given a rapturous welcome by fans as he led the Denmark team out for the friendly. The biggest cheer of the evening came in the 58th minute after Eriksen cut inside onto his right foot and powered home a shot from the edge of the area.