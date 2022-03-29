After robust numbers, Crawford and Giants aim for new rings

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A season after setting a franchise record for wins, the San Francisco Giants aren’t stalking numerical goals in 2022. The Giants are after something more substantial, says shortstop Brandon Crawford. He’s won two World Series rings with the Giants and wants another won. Both San Francisco and Crawford hit new production highs in the 107-win season a year ago, when the Giants set a franchise record with 241 homers and led the major leagues in victories. Crawford had career highs in almost every offensive category last year. He also made his usual contributions on the other side of the ball, winning his third Gold Glove. He turned 35 in January.