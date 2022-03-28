Vikings add ex-Dolphin Jesse Davis in search for interior OL

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed three free agents including former Miami offensive lineman Jesse Davis in their attempt to upgrade the interior blocking. The Vikings also signed ex-Denver cornerback Nate Hairston and re-signed cornerback Tye Smith. Davis was a regular for the Dolphins over the past five years with 72 starts in 80 games played. He started 14 games at right tackle and two games at left guard in 2021. The Vikings have an opening at right guard this season.