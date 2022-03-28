Skip to Content
Twins sign veteran Chris Archer as potential rotation boost

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed veteran right-hander Chris Archer to a one-year contract. Archer gives the Twins a potential boost for their rotation. He is a two-time All-Star who’s coming off an injury-ruined season. The 33-year-old Archer made five starts and one relief appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 with a 4.66 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. He was sidelined for the majority of the season with tightness in his forearm. Archer could slot in Minnesota’s rotation behind Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Dylan Bundy.

