Ryan and Reich could be a winning match in Indianapolis

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For a few weeks, the Indianapolis Colts had a huge void at quarterback. Then the Deshaun Watson carousel began spinning, and soon enough, Matt Ryan was available. Colts coach Frank Reich couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about Ryan on Monday morning as AFC coaches met the media at the NFL owners meeting. Who can blame Reich? The Colts’ game of musical chairs at the position has been going on for too long, from Andrew Luck’s injuries and subsequent retirement through Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz. Ryan seems to be the right guy to settle in for a while.