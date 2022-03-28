Pride beat Whale to defend women’s hockey Isobel Cup title

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — Evelina Raselli and Taylor Wenczkowski scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Boston Pride won their second consecutive Premier Hockey Federation Isobel Cup championship, beating the Connecticut Whale 4-2. The Pride claimed their third Cup and became the PHF’s first team to defend its title after beating the Minnesota Whitecaps a year ago. Katie Burt made 26 saves for the Pride, who squandered a 1-0 lead and rallied from a 2-1 deficit. Amanda Conway and Taylor Girard scored for the Whale, who were making their first Cup final appearance in their seven-year history.