Mancini to stay as Italy coach despite World Cup failure

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Roberto Mancini says he will stay on as Italy coach despite the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup again. Italy lost to North Macedonia 1-0 in the playoffs and will now miss a second straight World Cup. The previous failure led to the dismissal of coach Gian Piero Ventura and the appointment of Mancini. The Italian soccer federation has this time decided to stick with the coach who revitalized the national team and led it to European Championship title. Mancini was given a contract extension through 2026 in May.