Published 5:58 am

Longtime Jaguars center Linder, a 5-time captain, retires

By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer

Longtime Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder has announced his retirement after eight injury-filled seasons. Linder spent more than a week contemplating his decision before announcing he’s hanging up his cleats on Instagram. He says “it is at this time I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL.” Linder was due to count $9.53 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. The five-time team captain played 88 games since the Jaguars drafted him in the third round in 2014. He also missed 41 games because of various injuries.

The Associated Press

