Celtics C Robert Williams III out with torn meniscus

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has torn cartilage in his left knee. The team made the announcement a day after he limped off the court in Boston’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks this season for the Celtics. The team has won 24 of 28 games to take over the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Williams left the 134-112 victory over Minnesota at the end of the third quarter after scoring 10 points with 13 rebounds.