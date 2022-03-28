AP source: Taxpayers face $850M tab for new Bills stadium

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the plan tells The Associated Press that state and county taxpayers will be asked to commit $850 million in public funds toward construction of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium. The stadium has a state-projected price tag of $1.35 billion. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreement has not yet been approved. The Athletic first reported the figure earlier in the day. The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility, with the Bills and the league picking up the rest of cost. The figure was revealed as the Bills prepared to present their stadium proposal at league owners meetings in Florida.