Yankees sign right-hander Shelby Miller to minor league deal

TAMPA, Fla,. (AP) — The New York Yankees have signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract and invited him to major league spring training. The 31-year-old Miller is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons. The 2015 NL All-Star split last season between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, going 0-1 with a 9.24 ERA in 13 relief outings. He was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals 19th overall in 2009 draft.

The Associated Press

