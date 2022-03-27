Wizards hand Warriors 5th loss in 6 games, 123-115

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat the struggling Golden State Warriors 123-115. Golden State has lost five of its last six, and the Warriors never led in this game. Golden State was without Stephen Curry for a fifth straight contest, and Andre Iguodala was also out. James Wiseman is done for the season. Washington is not exactly healthy either, with Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma missing this game. But the Wizards won their second straight — their first back-to-back victories since a three-game streak from Jan. 9-12.