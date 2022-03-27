Skip to Content
Vasilevskiy, Lightning storm past Islanders 4-1

By DENIS P. GORMAN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1. Tampa Bay (41-18-6) has won two in a row after a three-game losing streak. Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning. Iyla Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was scored by Brock Nelson. New York (28-27-9) has dropped two straight. 

