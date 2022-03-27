Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:18 pm

NC State looks to end UConn’s Final Four streak

KEYT

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — It’s been 24 years since North Carolina State has reached a Final Four and during that time UConn has been to 18 of them, including the last 13 straight. The top-seeded Wolfpack will try to end their drought and stop the Huskies’ streak when the two teams play on Monday night in the Bridgeport Region final. It could be a tall task for Wes Moore’s team, which is playing a game in the Huskies’ backyard in front of an expected sellout crowd that will be pulling hard for UConn.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content