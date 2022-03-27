Lanier named SMU’s coach after NCAA tourney with Georgia St

DALLAS (AP) — SMU has named Rob Lanier as its men’s basketball coach. Lanier had been the coach at Georgia State and took the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament this year. He was 53-30 at Georgia State. Lanier also had stints as an assistant at Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Virginia. He was also head coach at Siena from 2001-05. Tim Jankovich announced his retirement last week after six seasons as SMU’s coach. The Mustangs were 24-9 this season. They lost in the second round of the NIT after being left out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.