Hook em! Scottie Scheffler wins Match Play and goes to No. 1

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the hottest player in golf and has the ranking to prove it. Just six weeks after his first PGA Tour victory, Scheffler won the Dell Technologies Match Play for his third win in five starts. And it was enough to move him to No. 1 in the world. Scheffler never trailed in a 4-and-3 victory over Kevin Kisner in the championship match. He never trailed in a 3-and-1 semifinal victory over Dustin Johnson. Scheffler at 25 is the sixth-youngest player to reach No. 1. But no one ever did it so quickly after is first win.