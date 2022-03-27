Dominant in playoffs, Giants’ Webb builds on breakout year

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb turned a heavy two-seam fastball and a new-found confidence into a breakout 2021 season. After he was dominant against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series, the 25-year-old Webb is expected to play a leading role in a Giants’ rotation that includes newcomers Carlos Rodón and Alex Cobb in place of Kevin Gausman and Johnny Cueto. He’s off to a good start this spring after two outings, allowing one run in five innings while striking out 10. Webb was 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA in parts of two seasons before blossoming last year. Webb was 11-3 with a 3.06 ERA in his first full season in the rotation, and he finished with two stellar starts in the five-game NLDS.