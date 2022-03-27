Carolina crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s. The eighth-seeded Tar Heels made their record 21st Final Four. Next on their list is none other than archrival Duke and its soon-to-be-retiring coach, Mike Krzyzewski. North Carolina and Duke have never played in the NCAA Tournament, much less the Final Four. Saint Peter’s was the story of the tournament but the Peacocks fell behind early against the Tar Heels and never made it close.