Yankees GM Cashman: Extension offer coming for slugger Judge

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says the team will be making a long-term extension offer soon to star Aaron Judge. The slugging outfielder has said he doesn’t want to negotiate a deal during the regular season. Judge is eligible to become a free agent after the World Series. The Yankees and Judge also so far have failed to reach a deal for 2022, which could result in the two sides heading into arbitration during the season. He asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million, and the Yankees offered $17 million. Judge turns 30 next month. He hit .287 with 39 homers and 98 RBIs in 148 games last season.

