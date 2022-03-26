Sengun scores 27 as Rockets beat Trail Blazers again

By ERIK GUNDERSEN

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alperen Sengun scored 27 points off the bench, Jalen Green had 25 points and the Houston Rockets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 115-98 to complete a back-to-back sweep. The Rockets are tied with Orlando at 20-55 for the worst record in the NBA. Houston won 125-106 on Friday night. Trendon Watford led the Blazers with 15 points and 10 rebounds before leaving late with an apparent knee injury. With 3:01 remaining, Watford fell to the court and grabbed at his left knee after awkwardly stepping on the foot of Houston’s Dennis Schroder. The Blazers did not have an immediate update on Watford’s status.