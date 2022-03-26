Miami’s Moore to face former team in his hometown of Chicago

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Miami guard Charlie Moore will play against familiar faces in a very familiar city when the 10th-seeded Hurricanes face top-seeded Kansas in Midwest Region final in Chicago. He’ll be facing one of his former teams in his hometown with a trip to the Final Four at stake. The sixth-year senior previously played for California, Kansas and DePaul, Moore says it’s “been a unique experience.” Moore was a two-time state champion at Morgan Park and is a former Mr. Basketball in Illinois. The 24-year-old helped Miami reach the Elite Eight for the first time.