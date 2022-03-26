Kisner rallies big, Ancer wins big to advance in Match Play

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kevin Kisner added to his legacy at Austin Country Club in the Dell Technologies Match Play. He was 3 down to Adam Scott until winning the last four holes for a 1-up victory. It capped a wild morning of comebacks and blowouts, and two matches that went extra holes. Brooks Koepka knocked off world No. 1 Jon Rahm in 19 holes. Scottie Scheffler won the rematch of last year’s final by beating Billy Horschel. That means Scheffler can go to No. 1 in the world if he wins the tournament. Collin Morikawa never won a hole and lost to Abraham Ancer.