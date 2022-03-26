Kane the 2nd highest-scoring Englishman for his country

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane has moved level with Bobby Charlton in second place on the all-time England men’s scoring chart by slotting a penalty to seal a 2-1 victory against Switzerland in a friendly. The captain’s 49th goal in 69 appearances for his country leaves him only four from leveling with the retired Wayne Rooney. A crowd of 78,881 in north London saw England get off to a bad start when Breel Embolo headed Switzerland in front in the 22nd minute but Luke Shaw fired England level in first-half stoppage time.