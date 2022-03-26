Jordan Spence, Sean Durzi send LA Kings past Kraken, 4-2

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Spence scored his first NHL goal and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Gabriel Vilardi scored his first goal in five months and Sean Durzi ended a 29-game goal drought for the Kings in their second win over the expansion Kraken this season. Cal Petersen made 23 saves as Los Angeles solidified its hold on second place in the Pacific Division by earning at least a point for the ninth time in 12 games.