Jets sign former Cowboys, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets signed former Cowboys and Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein to a one-year deal. It sets up a potential training camp competition between proven veterans. The 34-year-old Zuerlein, nicknamed “Greg the Leg,” heads to New York after spending the last two seasons in Dallas. The Athletic reported Saturday the contract is worth up to $2.75 million. Zuerlein joins Eddy Pineiro, who was tendered a one-year, $2.43 million restricted free agent contract last week. The Jets have the right of first refusal if another team tries to sign Pineiro.