Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:32 am

Jets sign former Cowboys, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein

KEYT

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets signed former Cowboys and Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein to a one-year deal. It sets up a potential training camp competition between proven veterans. The 34-year-old Zuerlein, nicknamed “Greg the Leg,” heads to New York after spending the last two seasons in Dallas. The Athletic reported Saturday the contract is worth up to $2.75 million. Zuerlein joins Eddy Pineiro, who was tendered a one-year, $2.43 million restricted free agent contract last week. The Jets have the right of first refusal if another team tries to sign Pineiro.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content