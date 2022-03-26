Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:19 pm

Hillmon’s 17 put Michigan women past S. Dakota in Sweet 16

KEYT

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Laila Phelia scored the go-ahead layup in the final minute and No. 3 Michigan beat No. 10 seed South Dakota 52-49. Phelia scored 14 points for the Wolverines. Michigan has reached the Elite Eight for the first time. Michigan will play No. 1 seed Louisville on Monday for a trip to the Final Four. Hannah Sjerven had 17 points and eight rebounds before fouling out for South Dakota.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content