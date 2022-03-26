Coach K makes 13th Final Four, Duke beats Arkansas 78-69

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour is headed to his record-setting 13th Final Four after Duke overwhelmed Arkansas 78-69 in the Blue Devils’ most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run. A.J. Griffin scored 18 points, Paolo Banchero added 16 and and second-seeded Duke frustrated fourth-seeded Arkansas on the offensive end to get back to the Final Four for the first time since Krzyzewski won his fifth championship in 2015. Arkansas lost in the Elite Eight for the second straight season. Duke will face either archrival North Carolina or 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in the Final Four next Saturday in New Orleans.