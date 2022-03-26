Christian Eriksen scores on return as Dutch beat Denmark 4-2

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Christian Eriksen scored less than three minutes after coming on as a substitute for Denmark against the Netherlands on Saturday. It was a dream return in his first international match since suffering a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June. The Netherlands won the wide-open match 4-2 but the result of the friendly seemed almost irrelevant to the crowd at the stadium where Eriksen first rose to prominence for Ajax. Just over two minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute he got on the score sheet. He fired home a powerful shot to cut the Dutch lead to 3-2.