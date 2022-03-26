A miracle or a trend? Saint Peter’s a sign of parity in NCAA

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The run by tiny Saint Peter’s to the cusp of the Final Four has been riveting. But it’s also the latest example of how something that once felt like a miracle at the NCAA Tournament might be growing more common in years to come. The Peacocks play No. 8 North Carolina on Sunday with a trip to New Orleans on the line. They have joined Florida Gulf Coast and Oral Roberts as the third No. 15 seed in a decade make it to the second weekend of the tournament. But lower seeds are improving their performance. Eight of the 14 wins by 15 seeds have come since 2012.