With dazzling 14-touch run, Reyna shows promise, frustration

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With a dazzling 14-touch run. Gio Reyna showed the promise of the U.S. national team’s future and the frustration of its present. Just back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for more than half a season, the young American midfielder sprinted half the length of the field in a 0-0 tie against Mexico, evoking memories of Diego Maradona’s goal against England in a 1986 World Cup quarterfinal on the very same Estadio Azteca pitch. The U.S. would clinch a return to the World Cup with a win over Panama on Sunday, if Costa Rica fails to win at El Salvador.