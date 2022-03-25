West Ham donates to animal charities after Zouma’s fine

LONDON (AP) — West Ham says it has made “significant” financial donations to animal welfare charities following the fine imposed on player Kurt Zouma for abusing his cat. The France international had been fined two weeks’ salary and lost sponsorship deals after he was filmed kicking and slapping a cat. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took custody of Zouma’s two cats in early February after video footage was shared widely on social media. The Premier League club says nine organizations locally and internationally were identified. One of the groups is currently helping animal shelters in war-torn Ukraine.