Titans hire Chase Blackburn as assistant special teams coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired Chase Blackburn as an assistant special teams coach after he spent the past six seasons with Carolina. The Titans announced the hiring Friday along with two other promotions. Clint McMillan and Kylan Butler worked on the coaching staff for the 2021 season and now are full time. McMillan is a defensive line assistant. Butler is an offensive assistant. Blackburn spent the past four seasons as Carolina’s special teams coordinator. He will work with Titans special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.