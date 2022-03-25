Robert Kraft credits teens for calling audible on school bus

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — Two Maine teenagers who helped bring a runaway school bus to a stop and called for help have been invited to the New England Patriots season opener. Team owner Robert Kraft delivered the invitation himself during a Zoom call this week with Connor and Seamus Collins, who stepped in when their bus driver suffered a fatal medical event on March 14 in Topsham. Kraft told them they “called an audible.” An audible is a late play change called by the quarterback. Connor is a 16-year-old student at Mount Ararat High School and Seamus is a 14-year-old student at Mount Ararat Middle School.