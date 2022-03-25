Niele Ivey set to watch son Jaden play in person at Sweet 16

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey wasn’t going to miss a chance to see her son Jaden play in his first Sweet 16, Ivey will head down to Philadelphia from Connecticut after her team practices Friday afternoon to watch Purdue face Saint Peter’s in the men’s regional semifinal that night. Ivey said she talked to the school’s athletic director who encouraged her to go. She has a car waiting for her after the Irish’s practice to make the 2.5-hour trip. Notre Dame faces North Carolina State in the women’s Sweet 16 on Saturday morning.