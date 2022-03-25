If the shoe fits: Love leads Carolina over UCLA into Elite 8

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Love hit game-tying and go-ahead 3-pointers 37 seconds apart and North Carolina moved within a victory of its 21st Final Four. The Tar Heels beat UCLA 73-66 in a March Madness matchup of power programs. Love finished with a career-high 30 points, including six 3s and two game-clinching free throws with 7.8 seconds left. He scored 27 of Carolina’s 45 points in the second half. North Carolina’s next game is Sunday against Saint Peter’s in a first-of-its-kind 8-vs.-15 matchup in the Elite Eight. Fourth-seeded UCLA fell two wins short of its 20th Final Four. The Bruins got 16 points from Jules Bernard and 15 from Tyger Campbell.