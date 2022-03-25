Free buses offered for City-Liverpool FA Cup semifinal game

LONDON (AP) — The Football Association will offer free buses for up to 5,000 Manchester City and Liverpool fans to attend their FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium in response to calls for a venue change because of expected rail service disruptions. The FA confirmed the game will be April 16 at Wembley despite no trains running between either city and London that weekend because of engineering work. The mayors of both cities had urged that the venue be moved because supporters would be forced to drive amid rising fuel prices, fly or make overnight accommodations. The FA says 100 buses will be provided from Anfield and Etihad Stadium to Wembley and back on game day.