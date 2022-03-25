Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:17 pm

Cards’ Molina catches up, throws out runner in 1st action

KEYT

By CHUCK KING
Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Yadier Molina quickly caught up for lost time. In his first game action this spring, the nine-time Gold Glove catcher threw out a would-be basestealer Friday as the St. Louis Cardinals played against their minor leaguers. The 39-year-old Molina missed the first week of what will likely be his final spring training to deal with a personal matter. A 10-time All-Star, Molina went 0 for 4 in the game played on a back field, with two flyouts and two groundouts. Molina is targeting Sunday’s game at the New York Mets for his Grapefruit League debut. A career .280 hitter with 171 homers and 998 RBIs, Molina is entering his 19th major league season.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content