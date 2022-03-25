Skip to Content
Busted brackets mark another topsy-turvy NCAA tourney

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Basketball Writer

There were 17.3 million brackets filled out in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge this year, and the quest for a perfect one was done before the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. And the two favorites to win it all, Gonzaga and Arizona, were done before the second weekend. Another topsy-turvy tournament has left fans hoping to win bragging rights and office pools wondering if they just might get a second chance given the fact that everyone seems to have a bracket in tatters by now.

The Associated Press

