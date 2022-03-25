Bale says media pressure can push athletes ‘over the edge’

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Gareth Bale has spoken out against the psychological harm that professional athletes can receive from the media after a leading Spanish sports daily published a column on the Real Madrid player entitled “The Welsh Parasite.” Bale says “it’s clear as day how negative media attention could easily send an already stressed athlete, or anybody in the public eye, over the edge.” Bale has helped Madrid win four European Cups. But he’s struggled to stay injury-free and fallen out of favor with his coaches. Many Madrid fan accuse him of not wanting to play as hard for his club as he does for Wales.