Without Ibrahimovic, Sweden reaches World Cup playoff final

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Robin Quaison kept alive Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s hopes of playing in another World Cup for Sweden. With the suspended Ibrahimovic watching on, Quaison came off the bench and scored in the 110th minute as Sweden beat the Czech Republic 1-0 after extra time to advance to one of the playoff finals in European qualifying for the World Cup. Sweden must now travel to play Poland on Tuesday in a shootout for a place in the tournament in Qatar over November and December. Ibrahimovic should be available for that match after serving his suspension.