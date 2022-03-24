Wedgewood wins debut as Stars top Hurricanes 4-3 in shootout

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored in the shootout after goalie Scott Wedgewood was dazzling in his Dallas Stars debut, a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. Wedgewood stopped 44 shots before denying all three of Carolina’s shootout attempts as the Stars posted their third consecutive victory. Roope Hintz had two Dallas goals in regulation after Jamie Benn scored the game’s first goal. Jason Robertson added two assists. Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and Vincent Trocheck had the other one for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei set up both of Niederreiter’s goals.