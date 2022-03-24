Tennessee extends coach Rick Barnes’ deal through 26-27

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has rewarded coach Rick Barnes for winning the Volunteers’ first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship in 43 years with a contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Athletic director Danny White announced the deal Thursday but did not release financial terms of the extension. The SEC Tournament title was the fifth all-time for Tennessee and first since 1979. The Vols earned a fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth and lost to Michigan in the second round. Tennessee went 27-8 this season and finished No. 5 in The Associated Press poll. White says he can’t overstate how fortunate the Vols are to have Barnes leading the men’s program.