Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:08 pm

Seahawks bring back cornerback Justin Coleman on 1-year deal

KEYT

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker/special teams standout Joel Iyiegbuniwe. Both players signed one-year deals. For Coleman it’s a return to Seattle where he first earned consistent playing time as a nickel cornerback. Coleman spent the 2019-20 seasons with Detroit and last season in Miami. Coleman was a versatile player for Seattle during his first stint and eventually grew into being the extra defensive back the Seahawks would add in nickel situations. Iyiegbuniwe was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in 2018 but has played almost exclusively on special teams to date. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content