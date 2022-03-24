Skip to Content
Nelson, Sorokin lead Islanders past Red Wings 5-2

By ALLAN KREDA
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves to lead the New York Islanders over the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 for their sixth straight home victory. Anthony Beauvillier had a goal just nine seconds into the game for the second-fastest score in Islanders history. Oliver Wahlstrom and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders who improved to 8-4-1 overall since March 1 and 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Anders Lee had three assists and Mathew Barzal added two. Pius Suter and Sam Gagner scored for the Red Wings.

