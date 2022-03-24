Mariners bolster bullpen, sign Sergio Romo to 1-year deal

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have bolstered their bullpen signing veteran right-hander Sergio Romo to a one-year contract. The deal was finalized following a physical and is for $2 million. Adding another proven right-hander to the bullpen became a major need for Seattle after Casey Sadler was lost for the season when he required shoulder surgery. The 39-year-old spent last season with Oakland, the sixth different team in his career. Romo had his greatest success during his nine seasons with San Francisco. Romo has also pitched for Tampa Bay, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami and Minnesota.