Last 4 Midwest Region teams playing tough defense in tourney

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The NCAA Tournament returns to Chicago this weekend, and the Midwest Region semifinals feature four teams that know a little something about defense. Ochai Agbaji and No. 1 seed Kansas take on Nate Watson and Providence on Friday night, followed by Iowa State and Miami in a matchup of double-digit seeds. The Cyclones lead the Sweet 16 in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense, steals and turnovers forced. The Hurricanes had 22 steals in their first two NCAA games. Kansas is allowing 34.2% shooting in the NCAA tourney, and Providence is allowing 54 points per game,