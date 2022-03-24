Knee soreness to keep Ja Morant out of action two weeks

CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says All-Star guard Ja Morant is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with right knee soreness. Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer at 27.6 points a game, has missed the last two games after tweaking the knee against Atlanta last Friday. Jenkins says the team will evaluate Morant in two weeks. Morant missed 12 games earlier this season with a left knee sprain and sat out the game before Atlanta with back soreness. Jenkins indicated that further scans and tests on Morant showed “nothing structurally. Nothing major issues like that.