IndyCar’s DeFrancesco out to change narrative after crash

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Devlin DeFrancesco wants to change the narrative surrounding the IndyCar rookie as just a rich kid playing racecar driver. The 22-year-old was involved in three incidents last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway and ultimately triggered a three-car crash that ended his race. He said he knows he made a mistake Sunday and it won’t happen twice. DeFrancesco comes from a wealthy family and is trying to overcome the perception that his father bought him his seat his Andretti Autosport.